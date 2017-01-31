Lessons Learned In Flipping the Class...

Lessons Learned In Flipping the Classroom

Read more: University Business

At the University of Trinidad and Tobago, recording lectures was once a cumbersome technology dance. From loaner cameras and SD cards to burning and distributing DVDs, the process was disconnected from the teaching and learning objectives and produced no measurable results.

Chicago, IL

