Lady Gypsy now in monarch finals after legal letter to tuco

RIGHTFUL PLACE: Calypsonian Lady Gypsy sings "Plight of My People" at Saturday's semi-finals of the Calypso Monarch competition at Skinner Park, San Fernando. - Photo: TREVOR WATSON Threat of legal action against the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Calypso Association by Lady Gypsy yesterday challenging her exclusion from the Calypso Monarch finals saw quick action to have her included in the final line-up.

