Jouvay on the Runway a " a brand new Carnival experienceFeb. 8, 2017, 9:51 PM Ast

A new Carnival experience launches its inaugural event at the Hotel Normandie, St Ann's, Port of Spain, on Saturday from 11 a.m. Free and open to the public, Jouvay on the Runway turns the spotlight on Trinidad and Tobago's creativity in fashion and jewelry. In this season when there is an explosion of our genius in all its manifestations, Jouvay on the Runway boldly demonstrates that while fashion and craft have always served Carnival from a position behind the scenes, they are more than ready to take their rightful place in the mainstream of the season's activities.

