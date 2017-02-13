JFK Traveler Smuggles in $67K of Coca...

JFK Traveler Smuggles in $67K of Cocaine in Shoes: Officials

Read more: NBC New York

A man who flew into Kennedy Airport from Guyana was arrested after authorities discovered $67,000 worth of cocaine in his shoes, officials said. Amaziah Hohenkirk of Guyana arrived at JFK on Feb. 9 from a connecting flight through Trinidad and Tobago, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

Chicago, IL

