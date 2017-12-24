Japan do not suppy T&T with pans
Japanese Audio Engineer, Yoichi Watanabe sought to dispel the myth that Japanese were making steelpans for Trinidad and Tobago. However, he maintained it was important to improve the quality of the sound.
