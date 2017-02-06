"Jammy" lost at sea

"Jammy" lost at sea

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and Air Guard are involved in a joint search operation for a man who went missing when a pirogue overturned in the waters southeast of Manzanilla early on Monday. A release issued by the T&T Coast Guard stated that the man who goes by the alias "Jammy" went missing four miles off Manzanilla point at around 2.30a.m. Jammy, a Jamaican national, and his friend, Lloyd Quamina, left Pigeon Point, Tobago on route to the Manzanilla fishing depot when their 24-foot pirogue overturned in rough waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,620,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC