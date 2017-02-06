"Jammy" lost at sea

Officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and Air Guard are involved in a joint search operation for a man who went missing when a pirogue overturned in the waters southeast of Manzanilla early on Monday. A release issued by the T&T Coast Guard stated that the man who goes by the alias "Jammy" went missing four miles off Manzanilla point at around 2.30a.m. Jammy, a Jamaican national, and his friend, Lloyd Quamina, left Pigeon Point, Tobago on route to the Manzanilla fishing depot when their 24-foot pirogue overturned in rough waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.