Indian talent at Hope Zoo

Indian talent at Hope Zoo

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Jamaicans will have the opportunity on Saturday to enjoy an evening of Indian music, dancing and culinary delights during the staging of Mehfil 2017 at the Hope Zoo Theatre. This year's staging marks a return of displays of some aspects of the rich cultural and traditional Indian heritage which are very popular in Jamaica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC