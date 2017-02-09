Indian jurist urges Trinidad to fully adopt CCJ as final appellate court
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad A former Supreme Court Judge from India, B N Srikrishna has urged the twin island republic to fully adopt the Caribbean Court of Justice as its final court of appeal rather than the Privy Council in London. "What are you waiting for," asked Srikrishna, who made the appeal at a recent symposium hosted by the Law Association Trinidad and Tobago.
