Guyana opens High Commission in T&T

2 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

Guyana has opened its first ever diplomatic mission in Port-of-Spain, which is expected to enhance bilateral relations with Trinidad and Tobago. The new High Commission, headed by High Commissioner Bishwaishwar 'Cammie' Ramsaroop-Maraj, replaces Guyana's Honorary Consulate in the sister Caricom state.

