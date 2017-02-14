Grenada celebrate 43 years of Independence
Dr Patrick Hosein, Grenada's Trade and Economic Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago said despite a 10 per cent contraction of his country's economy between 2007 and 2013, Grenada experienced positive and increased economic growth over the past three years. Speaking at Grenada 43rd Anniversary of Independence Thanksgiving Service at the Trinity Cathedral, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, last Tuesday, Antoine brought greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Keith Mitchell and Foreign Affairs Minister Elvin Nimrod, and lauded the programme of cooperation between Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago, which began during the 1783 Cedula of Population.
