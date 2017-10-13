Govt expecting $350m from housing projectFeb. 11, 2017, 8:16 PM Ast

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development Jennifer Baptiste-Primus are serenaded by Xavier Strings during the official launch of Housing Development Corporation Victoria Keys housing project, Diego Martin Highway, Diego Martin yesterday. Photo: STEPHEN DOOBAY GOVERNMENT is hoping to realise a $350 million profit from the newest Housing Development Corporation Victoria Keyes project in Diego Martin.

