Good for Ja ca, bad for Petrotrin*Feb. 22, 2017, 1:5 Am Ast
LAST week we dealt extensively with our fellow Caricom member, Guyana, which is gearing up to be the next oil and gas producer in Caricom, following in the footsteps of Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname and Barbados. A few years ago, Jamaica was really expected to fill that position but its own offshore exploration activity since then has not proved successful, whereas Guyana's certainly has.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC