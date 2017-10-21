Gay-rights advocate challenges T&T's ...

Gay-rights advocate challenges T&T's homosexuality laws

Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

Trinidad-born UK-based gay rights advocate Jason Jones has mounted a legal challenge against the State, seeking to have existing laws criminalising homosexuality declared null and void. Speaking with reporters, Jones said Trinidad and Tobago continues to have laws criminalising same-sex relationships and preventing homosexual people from entering the country freely.

Read more at Trinadad Express.

Chicago, IL

