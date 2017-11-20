Free doubles at airport Feb. 17, 2017, 1:44 PM Ast

Free doubles at airport Feb. 17, 2017...

Visitors arriving for Carnival 2017 were treated to a warm welcome at Piarco, which included sampling of Trinidad and Tobago's popular fast food, 'doubles'. National air carrier Caribbean Airlines , which will operate over 250 International and regional flights, that will see approximately 30,000 passengers coming to the country, kicked off its "Welcome to the Warmth of the Islands" on Friday as part of its annual Carnival Customer Appreciation.

