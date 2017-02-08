For stealing chocolate roses, 90 days in jail
A MARKET vendor who stole $350 worth of chocolate roses will spend Valentine's Day in jail next Tuesday. He has been sentenced to three months in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
