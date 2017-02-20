Female cop, child escape abductors after getaway car crashes
A 31-year-old woman police constable and her four-year-old child had a lucky escape after they were abducted during a home invasion at her family's Tamana home on Sunday night. The cop and her child walked away from the ordeal when her abductors abandoned her and their getaway vehicle after it crashed into a motorcyclist and ran off the road.
