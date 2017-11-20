'Do not deface the Coat of Arms'

'Do not deface the Coat of Arms'

Read more: Newsday

THE Ministry of National Security yesterday urged the public to, 'cherish and respect symbols of TT's nationhood' after an image of the Coat of Arms was altered and uploaded to social media. The Coat of Arms, designed by a committee in 1962, illustrates the national birds, colours and images from the nation's history, which represents Trinidad and Tobago in the best manner.

Chicago, IL

