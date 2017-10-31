Crime, not Carnival, on worried citizensa mindsFeb. 6, 2017, 8:33 PM Ast
Trinidad and Tobago awoke to the heart-rending news yesterday that Jamilia DeRevenaux, 27, had been murdered in the car park close to her workplace at Mandiero's restaurant, MovieTowne, Port of Spain. Citizens again registered their angst at escalating crime, and the wanton attacks upon females and children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC