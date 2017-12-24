Court orders: "Fya Empress" must be allowed to competeFeb. 24, 2017, 5:22 Am Ast
Justice Frank Seepersad last night granted an injunction against the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation from restraining, preventing or denying Nedd Reid the right to participate in the competition. It has been ordered that she allowed to compete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC