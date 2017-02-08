Cop fined $40,000 for accepting bribe

Cop fined $40,000 for accepting bribe

28 min ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Four years after he solicited and accepted money from a driver to forego prosecution in an accident, a policeman has been convicted and fined $40,000. Rosales Edwards, 45, was found guilty by Senior Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle after she reviewed the evidence and submissions at the Princes Town Magistrates Court.

Chicago, IL

