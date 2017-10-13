Construction applications to go online soonFeb. 10, 2017, 10:13 PM Ast

Construction applications to go onlin...

Feb. 10, 2017

CITIZENS building private homes and investors in major developments will soon be able to apply for construction approvals online. The Ministry of Planning and Development announced yesterday that its Town and Country Planning Division is working with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to automate the construction permit process.

Chicago, IL

