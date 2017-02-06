Thirty-two middle and senior-level managers as well as operations and maintenance personnel in the printing, plastics and packaging sector gained industry-relevant certification and participated in a Graduation ceremony having successfully completed a series of tailored programmes offered through The University of Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with Application Europeenne de Technologies et de Services , a French training firm. This training programme offered at UTT's Chaguanas Campus, was made possible through a grant funded by the African, Caribbean and Pacific region and European Union 'Overcoming Technical Barriers to Trade Programme'.

