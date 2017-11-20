Colourful costumes, fun time

Shining bright: Jordel Aquillera portrays "Supernova" in the Girls 14-16 category during yesterday's Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society Children's Carnival at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Golden girls: Masqueraders from Carnival Babies parade on stage yesterday during the band's presentation, D'Fashionista, at the Queen's Park Savannah.

