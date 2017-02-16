Cibc report: Govt fiscal deficit wide...

Cibc report: Govt fiscal deficit widened 143% last year*Feb. 15, 2017, 1:54 Am Ast

THE government of Trinidad and Tobago saw its fiscal deficit expand by more than 143 per cent last year, a report by Barbados-based CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank has found. Analyst Shane Lowe noted the deficit in his Caribbean Market Overview for the first quarter of 2017 released last Tuesday.




