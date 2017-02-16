Cibc report: Govt fiscal deficit widened 143% last year*Feb. 15, 2017, 1:54 Am Ast
THE government of Trinidad and Tobago saw its fiscal deficit expand by more than 143 per cent last year, a report by Barbados-based CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank has found. Analyst Shane Lowe noted the deficit in his Caribbean Market Overview for the first quarter of 2017 released last Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC