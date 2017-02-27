Chalkdust is 2017 Calypso Monarch

Yesterday

Dr Hollis "Chalkdust" Liverpool entered his name in the record books when he captured his ninth Calypso Monarch title with his performance of "Learn From Arithmetic" at the 2017 Dimanche Gras competition at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain,on Sunday. Chalkdust, who was tied with Slinger "The Mighty Sparrow" Francisco on eight crowns, appeared as the final position and he gave a polished delivery of his well-crafted song, which addressed the issue of child marriages.

Chicago, IL

