Central Bank's fete achieves sold-out...

Central Bank's fete achieves sold-out status with '17'

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Bajan Reporter

The famous Central Bank All Inclusive Fete celebrated its 2017 edition in fine style with a sold-out status and true premium festivity for the massive crowd in attendance. Under the patronage of the Governor of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago , the event which in 2017 celebrates its 17th anniversary was aptly titled ' 17 '.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,032,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC