CDB projects 1.7% regional economic growth this year - ... Regional...
The Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank is projecting an average 1.7 per cent growth in its borrowing member countries this year, following last year's performance of a minus 0.9 per cent. Addressing the bank's annual news conference on Friday, Director of Economics Dr Justin Ram said that the service-oriented economies recorded positive growth in 2016, while the predominant commodity exporters, except Guyana, contracted.
