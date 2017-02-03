Canadian professional wrestling coming to T&TFeb. 2, 2017, 8:6 PM Ast

The stars of the Pure Wrestling Association in Canada will be at the Central Indoor Sporting Arena in Chaguanas at the end of March for a night of family-friendly live professional wrestling and the newly formed PWA Trinidad and Tobago is looking forward to providing a new outlet of entertainment for the country and will continue to work with the PWA Canada to bring something very unique, fresh and exciting to the islands. PWA Canada champion Eddie Osbourne and their most decorated wrestler "Jamaican Sensation" Reggie Marley will be promoting the event during a media tour this month.

