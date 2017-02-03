Canadian professional wrestling comin...

Canadian professional wrestling coming to T&TFeb. 2, 2017, 8:6 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

The stars of the Pure Wrestling Association in Canada will be at the Central Indoor Sporting Arena in Chaguanas at the end of March for a night of family-friendly live professional wrestling and the newly formed PWA Trinidad and Tobago is looking forward to providing a new outlet of entertainment for the country and will continue to work with the PWA Canada to bring something very unique, fresh and exciting to the islands. PWA Canada champion Eddie Osbourne and their most decorated wrestler "Jamaican Sensation" Reggie Marley will be promoting the event during a media tour this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC