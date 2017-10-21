Camejos do the double

Camejos do the double

19 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

It was pandemonium at Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Friday as a thick crowd jostled and flocked around the winners of the 2017 National Schools Soca Monarch competition. Stefan Camejo and his brother Sergio celebrated with family and friends as they took the respective junior and senior titles in the competition, and walked away with bragging rights.

