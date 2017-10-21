Camejos do the double
It was pandemonium at Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Friday as a thick crowd jostled and flocked around the winners of the 2017 National Schools Soca Monarch competition. Stefan Camejo and his brother Sergio celebrated with family and friends as they took the respective junior and senior titles in the competition, and walked away with bragging rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC