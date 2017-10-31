Bulgaria among World's Most Toxic Cou...

Bulgaria among World's Most Toxic Countries - Study

19 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

Bulgaria is the EU's most toxic country and is among a dozen most toxic ones in the world, a recent study shows. Published by the Eco Experts , a British company, it shows Bulgaria as the only country coloured in black in Europe, alongside Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Chicago, IL

