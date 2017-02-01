BP aiming for 20% global growth from T&T*Feb. 1, 2017, 12:41 Am Ast
BPTT regional president Norman Christie, from left, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and National Gas Company chairman Gerry Brooks walk through the 2017 Energy Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain last month. WITHIN the next ten years international oil and gas giant BP is looking to increase the percentage of gas in its portfolio to at least 60 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC