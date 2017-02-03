Boy, 9, beaten by school bully

Boy, 9, beaten by school bully

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinidad Guardian

The nine-year-old student who was a victim of a bully at his school following yesterday's surgery on his injured hand at the Sangre Grande Hospital. The mother of a nine-year-old boy who underwent emergency surgery yesterday to repair the shattered bones in his right elbow, after being beaten by a bully in school, said someone has to pay for her child's injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,537,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC