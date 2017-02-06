Be critical thinkers, President urges...

Be critical thinkers, President urges scholarsFeb. 6, 2017, 6:31 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

OUTSTANDING: President Anthony Carmona poses with a group of outstanding young Trinidad and Tobago academics. He presented them with medals and books from late historian Angelo Bissessarsingh at an awards ceremony held recently at NAPA Auditorium, Port of Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC