Bankers salute accountants on revised rules and regulations

2 hrs ago

The Bankers Association of T&T yesterday congratulated the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Trinidad and Tobago for taking the bold step to revise its Members' Rules and Regulations. In a statement, BATT said it appreciated that the members of ICATT were key partners in the delivery of business advisory services.

Chicago, IL

