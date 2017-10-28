Bank funds cancer treatment*Feb. 19, 2017, 10:28 PM Ast

CHAT: Dr Curt Bodkyn, from right, paediatric oncologist lecturer/Unit Coordinator Child Health, The University of the West Indies Faculty of Medical Sciences, chats with Lisa Francis-Mc Carthy, administrator of RBC Children's Cancer Fund, Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society; Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh; and Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed, regional operating officer, RBC Royal Bank Trinidad & Tobago, during the tour of the Children's Clinic of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where the RBC-donated Flow Cytometer will be housed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.