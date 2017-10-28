Bank funds cancer treatment*Feb. 19, ...

Bank funds cancer treatment*Feb. 19, 2017, 10:28 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Trinadad Express

CHAT: Dr Curt Bodkyn, from right, paediatric oncologist lecturer/Unit Coordinator Child Health, The University of the West Indies Faculty of Medical Sciences, chats with Lisa Francis-Mc Carthy, administrator of RBC Children's Cancer Fund, Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society; Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh; and Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed, regional operating officer, RBC Royal Bank Trinidad & Tobago, during the tour of the Children's Clinic of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where the RBC-donated Flow Cytometer will be housed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,456 • Total comments across all topics: 279,010,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC