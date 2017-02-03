Angelo's final goodbye
OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar hopes the work of local historian Angelo Bissessarsingh would become a staple in the national school syllabus. 'Today I do believe that Angelo lives on through all the works that he did,' she said, recommending that his books be used in schools throughout the country.
