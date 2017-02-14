Al-Rawi blasts Moonilala s a untruthsa over FATCAFeb. 14, 2017, 10:6 PM Ast
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi blasted Member of Parliament for Oropouche East Roodal Moonilal for what he claimed were "unadulterated, bold-faced untruths" during Moonilal's contribution to the debate in Parliament on the Tax Information Exchange Agreement Bill on Monday. Al-Rawi was not scheduled to speak in the debate, but said he was forced to in order to correct Moonilal's statements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC