Al-Rawi blasts Moonilala s a untruthsa over FATCAFeb. 14, 2017, 10:6 PM Ast

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi blasted Member of Parliament for Oropouche East Roodal Moonilal for what he claimed were "unadulterated, bold-faced untruths" during Moonilal's contribution to the debate in Parliament on the Tax Information Exchange Agreement Bill on Monday. Al-Rawi was not scheduled to speak in the debate, but said he was forced to in order to correct Moonilal's statements.

