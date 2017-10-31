Ag: No plans to give soldiers more powersFeb. 7, 2017, 10:31 Am Ast

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says that the Cabinet does "not support" and "has not considered" at this time "broadening police powers" to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force . Al-Rawi outlined the Cabinet's position in an interview with TV6 News taped late last month at the Parliament building at the Waterfront in Port of Spain that was aired last night.

