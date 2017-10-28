a Yorke wasna t travelling on his T&T...

a Yorke wasna t travelling on his T&T passporta

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Trinadad Express

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is not worried that citizens of Trinidad and Tobago would be denied entry into the United States, even after former national footballer Dwight Yorke was not allowed to enter the US on Friday. Speaking to the media at Piarco International Airport after his return from the 28th Intersessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom in Guyana on Saturday morning, Rowley did not feel that his Government needed to act or intervene in the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC