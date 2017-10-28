a Yorke wasna t travelling on his T&T passporta

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is not worried that citizens of Trinidad and Tobago would be denied entry into the United States, even after former national footballer Dwight Yorke was not allowed to enter the US on Friday. Speaking to the media at Piarco International Airport after his return from the 28th Intersessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom in Guyana on Saturday morning, Rowley did not feel that his Government needed to act or intervene in the matter.

