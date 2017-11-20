A Rather Grey Area*

Saturday Read more: Trinadad Express

Dear Readers, We are now on "countdown time" to the greatest show on earth in this small country of ours, Trinidad and Tobago! Do we have competition? Yes, Brazil. A much larger country, that has bigger bands, possibly more floats, and certainly more mosquitoes But the creativity of the Brazilians cannot be compared with the creativity and beauty of the Trinidadian mas and, without a doubt, the beauty of the women of our islands! Hey, we win hands down.

