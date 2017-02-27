a diet of excellenceFeb. 27, 2017, 6:...

a diet of excellenceFeb. 27, 2017, 6:49 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Friends, Trinis, fellow-geezers, lend me your eyes. As we come to the climax of this year's Carnival, I have seen, heard and read your criticisms of the festival, how the mas' has degenerated from a spectacle of splendour into a parade of nudity-cum-vulgarity, an exhibition of bare essentials, and how the music, if the noise that assaults the aural senses can be so categorised, devoid of melody and lyrics, has devolved into a cacophony of jackhammers, and how the sole saving grace is the symphony of steel that seems to scale new heights every year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,202,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC