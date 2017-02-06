'WE HAVE MUCH TO TEACH': Cultural researcher Dr Satnarine Balkaransingh presents a copy of his most recent publication, The Shaping Of A Culture: Rituals and Festivals in Trinidad, compared with selected counterparts in India, , at NAPA auditorium, Port of Spain. -Photo: Curtis Chase Cultural researcher Dr Satnarine Balkaransingh has lamented that "Trinidad and Tobago is in the midst of the festival of guns and experiencing a Carnival of senseless slaughter, especially of young people in their most productive years".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.