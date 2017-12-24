a BUMPERa masFeb. 25, 2017, 6:11 PM Ast

I never met Lloyd Best, spoke to him only once, on the phone, when he called Ash Wednesday morning 2003 to commend me on my article "In a shallow state" which had appeared in the Newsday that day, and which dealt with the cultural condition of Trinidad and Tobago by examining our Carnival and agriculture. Best was impressed enough to invite me to write for the Trinidad and Tobago Review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.