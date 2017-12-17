80 arrested at the J'ouvert

80 arrested at the J'ouvert

Tuesday

EIGHTY people were arrested during J'ouvert Celebration at locations across Trinidad and Tobago on Monday and knives and cutlasses seized. Police held 22 people in the Eastern Division;19 in the Northern Division; 10 in the Port of Spain Division and seven in the Central Division.

Chicago, IL

