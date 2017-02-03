$350,000 bail for accused in fatal PB...

$350,000 bail for accused in fatal PBR crash

2 hrs ago

Kelvin Lewis, who appeared before an Arima Magistrate charged with causing the deaths of Carla Maxima-Collins and her two sons by dangerous driving The 28-year-old man charged with causing the deaths of Carla Maxima-Collins and her two sons by dangerous driving has been banned from returning behind the wheel until after he goes on trial. Lewis appeared before her in the Arima Magistrate's Court on five charges arising out of last Thursday's fatal crash.

