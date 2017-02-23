23% detection rate for serious crimes in 2016Feb. 8, 2017, 9:10 PM Ast

'need to work together': Fr Dwight Black, second from right, chats with Acting Superintendent Mark and Acting Superintendent Dillon following yesterday's Interfaith Service for the Police Service Northern Division at Santa Rosa RC Church, Arima. - Photo: CURTIS CHASE Senior Supt in charge of the Northern Division, McDonald Jacob, said yesterday there was a 23 per cent detection rate last year for serious crimes, and a minor crimes detection rate around 58 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.