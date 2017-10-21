1880s Canboulay Riots re-enacted on F...

1880s Canboulay Riots re-enacted on FridayFeb. 21, 2017, 10:27 PM Ast

ACTORS, drummers and boismen will re-enact the 1881 Canboulay Riots in the play Kambule on Carnival Friday morning at Piccadilly Greens, Port of Spain, from 4 o'clock. Choreographer Dara Healy said rehearsals are going on apace at St George's College, Barataria.

Chicago, IL

