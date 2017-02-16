$16.7m to fight Aids

$16.7m to fight Aids

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

CABINET has approved a total of $16.7 million to fight and manage HIV/AIDS, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday in addressing reports that five primary school pupils have tested positive for the illness. Deyalsingh said Trinidad and Tobago is committed to the UNAIDS' "90-90-90" goal, which sets targets in terms of treatment and prevention for 2020 and 2030.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC