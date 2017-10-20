Xaymaca International partners with Tribe for Carnival in Jamaica

Xaymaca International, the newest carnival band in Jamaica, created waves on social media this week, through their media partner The Gleaner , with the news that Trinidad and Tobago's premier carnival band, Tribe, will be "coming to party" with them for the carnival season in Jamaica. Dean Atkins, CEO of Tribe explained that "it was an easy partnership between Xaymaca International and Tribe, because we both represent what the revelers want - a premium, all-inclusive road march experience amplified by the best entertainers on the road, a mass of happy people in the most colourful and sexy costumes, powered by soca music".

