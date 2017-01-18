Woman in court for murder

Woman in court for murder

Trinidad Guardian

Loretta Charles,centre, is escorted to the Sangre Grande Magistrates Court, charged with the murder of her common-law- husband Larry Timothy Loretta Charles, 49, of Pine Drive Extension, Valencia was remanded in custody to reappear in court on 15 February by a Sangre Grande Magistrate yesterday. Charles, a security officer employed with MTS appeared before senior magistrate Avason Quinlan in the Sangre Grande Second Magistrate Court charged with the murder of 38-year-old Learie Wendell Timothy.

Chicago, IL

